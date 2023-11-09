OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AES. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. boosted its position in shares of AES by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 84,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AES by 47.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in AES by 240.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 81,119 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AES. UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -108.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AES news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,989 shares of company stock worth $1,394,858. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.