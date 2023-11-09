Ovintiv Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Ovintiv has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.
Ovintiv Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $45.46. 296,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,037. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.74.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OVV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.68.
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
