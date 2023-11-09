Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.416 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:OVV traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$62.67. 43,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,089. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$43.23 and a 12 month high of C$78.44. The company has a market cap of C$17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.10, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ovintiv from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

