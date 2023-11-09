Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 441,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $58,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $156.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.95. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $119.43 and a 52-week high of $159.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.