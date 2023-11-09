Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Down to $36.27

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.27, but opened at $34.99. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 39,577 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC cut Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Pampa Energía Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.57. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth $2,368,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 2.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Stories

