Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Down to $36.27

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.27, but opened at $34.99. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 39,577 shares.

PAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pampa Energía currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.57. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 498,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 310,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 254,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pampa Energía by 122.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 199,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 301,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

