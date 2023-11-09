Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.06. 995,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,392. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $19.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 41.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

