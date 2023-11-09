Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

PARXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Parex Resources

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. Parex Resources has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $22.82.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

