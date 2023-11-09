Park Lawn Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Park Lawn in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.25.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$17.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$601.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$16.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.05 million. Park Lawn had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 3.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.53%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

