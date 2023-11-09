Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $21.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

PTEN opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $599,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,277,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after buying an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,525,000 after acquiring an additional 369,428 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,186,000 after purchasing an additional 215,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,529,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after purchasing an additional 221,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,927,000 after purchasing an additional 924,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

