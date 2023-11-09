Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director Acquires $49,988.80 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paycom Software Price Performance
NYSE:PAYC opened at $167.52 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.45.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.12.
View Our Latest Report on Paycom Software
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $251,551,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
