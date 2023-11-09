Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director Acquires $49,988.80 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $167.52 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $251,551,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

