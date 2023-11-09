Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

PYCR opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.51 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 188,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 29.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 79,976 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,610,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

