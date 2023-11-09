Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 302 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,658. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $139.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

