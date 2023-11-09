Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 82 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,186 shares of company stock worth $8,241,911. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $213.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.78. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $221.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

