Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.44. 511,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,797. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $262.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

