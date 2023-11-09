Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 103 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average of $159.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

