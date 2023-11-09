Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 2,250 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 47,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,087,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,695,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,732. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

