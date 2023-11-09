Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 583 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Derbend Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VYM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 354,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,843. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

