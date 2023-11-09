Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,568,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $766,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

MCD traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.41. 528,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,554. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.92. The firm has a market cap of $193.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

