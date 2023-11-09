Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.8% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,804 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after purchasing an additional 399,973 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,281,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,812,000 after buying an additional 332,069 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $28.04. 5,909,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,733,512. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

