Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.67. 6,594,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,926,453. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.