Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

