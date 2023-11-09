Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OXY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.21. 2,199,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,011,111. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $75.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

