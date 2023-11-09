Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,049 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,439. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.