Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 514.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after acquiring an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,186 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 205,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $198.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.16.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

