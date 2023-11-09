Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.17. The stock had a trading volume of 979,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,831. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $200.02 and a one year high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

