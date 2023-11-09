Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 39.3% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $579,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 21,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 95,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 37,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.09. 369,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.40. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $179.04.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

