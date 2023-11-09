Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.33. 818,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,042. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $305.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.45.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

