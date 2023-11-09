Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.99. 1,225,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,393. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $229.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.