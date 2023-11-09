Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.78. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 1,610,882 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTON shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Macquarie lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. Peloton Interactive's revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 20.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 234,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,856 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 23.0% during the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 220.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,267,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 872,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 38.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

