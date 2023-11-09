PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Buys $100,452.00 in Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 1.7 %

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PENN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Articles

