PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 351,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 327,573 shares.The stock last traded at $72.08 and had previously closed at $72.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $1,038,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,926,164.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $550,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,314,041.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $1,038,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,164.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,762. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

