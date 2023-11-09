Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 215,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

