PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 55.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

