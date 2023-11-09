PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,468. The stock has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

