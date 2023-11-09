PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Raised by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.8% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

PEP stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,468. The stock has a market cap of $229.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

