Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.60. Perella Weinberg Partners shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 970 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

