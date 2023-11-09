Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Trading 11.8% Higher

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. 109,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 984,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

