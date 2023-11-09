Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Down to $28.47

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.47, but opened at $26.94. Perrigo shares last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 297,034 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Perrigo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

