Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 65,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 69,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 154,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.5 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.04. 9,541,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,180,619. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

