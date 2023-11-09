Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

