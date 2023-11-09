Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,161 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.24% of Phibro Animal Health worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAHC opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $487.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

PAHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

