Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

PAHC stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $427.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $16.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 100.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,280,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 640,958 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

See Also

