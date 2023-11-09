Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 243.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

