Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of PIRS opened at $0.28 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.41% and a negative net margin of 81.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
