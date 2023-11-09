Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of PIRS opened at $0.28 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.41% and a negative net margin of 81.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529,543 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 151,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

