Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,678.84 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $13,678.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,427,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,102.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

MAV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. 21,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,279. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

