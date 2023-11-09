Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,678.84 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $13,678.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,427,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,102.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance
MAV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. 21,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,279. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
