Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 2,803 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,050.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,841,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,342,240.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 106,755 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $782,514.15.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,077 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $376,375.92.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 211,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,537,626.81.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,520 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $304,341.60.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,323 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $31,168.83.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,763 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.71.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,640. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

