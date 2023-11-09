Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at C$14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.35. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of C$12.76 and a 12-month high of C$15.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 76.51%. The firm had revenue of C$158.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.9808782 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

