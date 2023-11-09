Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
PLNT opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
