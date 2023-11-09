Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

PLTK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.80 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of PLTK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 181,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,331. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. Playtika has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.25 million. Playtika had a net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. Playtika’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 1,904.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 96,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Playtika by 624.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 176,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

